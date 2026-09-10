The Revolutionaries Review: Nikkhil Advani, Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada, Pratibha Ranta's Series Is An Essential Historical Watch, Set As A Gripping Thriller |

Title: The Revolutionaries

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, Jason Shah, Paoli Dam

Where: Prime Video

Rating: 3.5 stars

The Revolutionaries is about young Indian freedom fighters who used armed resistance against the British. What makes it such an interesting watch for most people is that our knowledge about that particular time in history (1912), whether it is Rash Behari Bose or the others, is so weak that it will actually be like watching a thriller, as we won't know what might happen next. The series exposes the utter savagery that the British indulged in during those times, which we sometimes forget because, well, you know, they built the Indian railway system and what not! Thank you so much for that.

Actors Performances

You can see the earnestness in Bhuvan's acting and portrayal of Bose. He also captures Bose's eccentricities in some of his mannerisms.

Rohit Saraf shows restraint throughout, an essential trait of his character, while Gurfateh Pirzada's hot-headed freedom fighter Bagha Jatin adds flavour to the trio.

Jason Shah plays General Dyer, and, astoundingly, a fact that has not been depicted in any portrayal of Dyer that I know is that he used to stutter, as my knowledge is basically limited to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. But here we get to know what he was before that and his backstory. While in the beginning you feel Jason may be going overboard with the stammering, by the end of the fifth episode, he proves himself as the best actor for this role.

Pratibha Ranta continues to show that she is a solid actor. She shows the irreverence of a young woman during the freedom struggle who will go to any lengths both for her lover and her country. Tota Roy Chowdhury's expressions and erect posture help project him as the symbol of discipline and process, and it is so good to see Paoli Dam in such a significant role.

Direction

The series reminds us of the immense contribution of some of the key Bengali freedom fighters who died fighting for us and the role that a lot of Bengali families played in the freedom struggle. And if you are from Calcutta, this is a must-watch series for you. It is the first time I heard Tagore's Ekla Chalo Rei being used as a fun poem recited between friends or to tease one another. And how Sherlock Holmes played a part in our freedom struggle.

And should we stop crediting the Wright Brothers as inventors of the aeroplane? It is actually Shivkar Bapuji Talpade who made and successfully flew the Pushpak Viman in 1895. So did the British simply bury this fact? In other words, the Koh-I-Noor is not the only thing which the British need to give to us, and it would seem as if their museums' names should be changed to international chor bazaars.

While Advani depicted his attention to detail before in Freedom At Midnight, and here too, there is a certain aspect I would like to point towards the portrayal of the Sikh community. While a youngster in a patka sporting a moustache whose beard has not fully grown out is shown, at the same time, in a congregation of about 20 Sikhs in 1912, you would also notice the varied turban styles at that time.

FPJ Verdict

Watch it for the vivid portrayal of a chapter of the Indian freedom struggle which has hardly been explored.