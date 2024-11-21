 The Rana Daggubati Show OTT Release Date: Know When & Where To Watch The Reality Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Rana Daggubati Show OTT Release Date: Know When & Where To Watch The Reality Show

The Rana Daggubati Show OTT Release Date: Know When & Where To Watch The Reality Show

The Rana Daggubati Show is a reality show which is set to release soon on OTT. The upcoming show is written by Vineeth Kalegi and Faiz Rai. It is directed by Sukhvinder Singh Chauhan, Vinod V Thazavana, and Srikanth Prabhala. The show will feature entertaining and candid conversations between the Bahubali star Rana Daggubati and various popular celebrities from the film industry

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
The Rana Daggubati Show OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Rana Daggubati Show is a reality show which is set to release soon on OTT. The highly anticipated show will be hosted by actor Rana Daggubati.

Where to watch The Rana Daggubati Show?

The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 23, 2024. It consists of eight episodes, and every new episode will be released on Saturday.

Amazon Prime Video shared the poster of the show on social media and wrote, " The stars you know, the stories you don’t. Get ready to get real on #TheRanaDaggubatiShowOnPrime, New Series, Nov 23.”

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Unlike 2019, Beed Constable This Time Votes As A 'Complete Man'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Unlike 2019, Beed Constable This Time Votes As A 'Complete Man'
Girl Claims Receiving ₹1 Every Minute From 'Ex-BF' She Blocked On All Social Media Platforms; Check Reactions
Girl Claims Receiving ₹1 Every Minute From 'Ex-BF' She Blocked On All Social Media Platforms; Check Reactions
AR Rahman Apologised To Me For Disliking Humma Humma Remake, Says Badshah
AR Rahman Apologised To Me For Disliking Humma Humma Remake, Says Badshah
Mangal Compusolutions Made Quiet Debut On BSE With 5% Discount
Mangal Compusolutions Made Quiet Debut On BSE With 5% Discount

Plot

The show will feature entertaining and candid conversations between Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and several popular celebrities from the film industry. It will delve into the personal lives of these celebrities, exploring their struggles, successes, and untold stories.

Read Also
Bagheera OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sriimurali's Superhero Film
article-image

About The Rana Daggubati Show

While talking about the show, Rana Daggubati said, "For too long, talk shows have just scratched the surface when it comes to getting to know our favorite celebs. But we’re flipping the script! Our show is a backstage pass into the real lives of these stars—many of whom are my buddies and colleagues. "

He further said, "Think chill vibes, no filters, and a whole lot of unexpected moments. It’s like hanging out with your favorite icons as they spill the tea, share wild stories, and dive headfirst into the stuff they absolutely love."

The show is expected to invite some of the big celebrities from different industries, including Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sreelella, Nani, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Ram Gopal Varma, and SS Rajamouli, among others. It is produced by Rana Daggubati, Rajeev Ranjan, and Prashanth Potluri. It is written by Vineeth Kalegi and Faiz Rai. It is directed by Sukhvinder Singh Chauhan, Vinod V Thazavana, and Srikanth Prabhala.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AR Rahman Apologised To Me For Disliking Humma Humma Remake, Says Badshah

AR Rahman Apologised To Me For Disliking Humma Humma Remake, Says Badshah

The Rana Daggubati Show OTT Release Date: Know When & Where To Watch The Reality Show

The Rana Daggubati Show OTT Release Date: Know When & Where To Watch The Reality Show

My Husband Is Going And May Not Come Back: Divyendu Sharma On What Firefighters Families Go Through

My Husband Is Going And May Not Come Back: Divyendu Sharma On What Firefighters Families Go Through

Biwi No 1 Re-Release: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor's Film To Hit Theatres Again On THIS Date

Biwi No 1 Re-Release: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor's Film To Hit Theatres Again On THIS Date

List Of States Where The Sabarmati Report Has Been Declared Tax-Free

List Of States Where The Sabarmati Report Has Been Declared Tax-Free