The Pyramid Scheme OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranvir Shorey's Comedy Drama Series?

The Pyramid Scheme |

OTT viewers are eagerly awaiting the release of The Pyramid Scheme, an upcoming comedy-drama series starring Paramvir Singh Cheema and Ranvir Shorey in lead roles. Created by Shreyansh Pandey and backed by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series explores the themes of ambition, greed, the lure of quick money, and the devastating emotional and financial costs of pursuing shortcuts to success.

About the Pyramid Scheme: OTT streaming details

The Pyramid Scheme is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from June 5, 2026. The Pyramid is directed by Shreyansh Pandey and Ashish R Shukla, while Akshendra served as a writer. The series features Paramvir Cheema in the lead role, accompanied by the talented Ravir Shorey, Ashish Raghav, Alfia Jafry, Anjan Srivastav, and Shekhar Suman, among others.

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The Pyramid Scheme storyline

The story is set against the backdrop of Haridwar and revolves around Goldy, a young man eager to improve his social status and make easy money. His life takes a dramatic turn when he becomes involved in a pyramid marketing business run by Manoj Srivastava, played by Ranvir Shorey. What begins as an opportunity for financial growth soon spirals into a complex web of greed, ambition, and betrayal. The series highlights the emotional and human cost of pursuing success at any price.

The Pyramid Scheme FAQs:

When and where to watch The Pyramid Scheme?

The series is set to be released by Amazon Prime Video. starting from June 5, 2026.

Who will play the lead role in the series?

Paramvir Singh Cheema and Ranvir Shorey play lead roles in the series.

Who has directed The Pyramid Scheme?

The Hindi-language web series, The Pyramid Scheme, is directed by Shreyansh Pandey and Ashish R. Shukla.