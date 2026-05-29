Raakh OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ali Fazal And Sonali Bendre's Investigative Thriller Web Series?

Raakh OTT Release Date |

Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre are set to headline Raakh, an upcoming investigative crime thriller web series that is already generating buzz among fans of thrillers. The series is directed by Prosit Roy and created and written by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket. Raakh narrates the story of a police officer who discovers the truth about two missing children in a mysterious way. Will he be able to solve the case?

Raakh OTT streaming details

Raakh is an upcoming thriller series which is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video starting from June 12, 2026. The series explores themes of human depravity, trauma, the psychological complexity of morality, and the grey zones of justice.

What is Raakh all about?

Raakh revolves around the mysterious disappearance of two teenagers, a case that shakes an entire city and devastates a close-knit family. As the investigation deepens, the story explores themes of morality, justice, violence, and psychological trauma. Ali Fazal plays a determined police officer leading the investigation, while Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir appear in pivotal roles.

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Prosit Roy talks about the thriller series

Prosit Roy, Director and Executive Producer, Raakh, said: “Raakh has been one of the most creatively fulfilling and emotionally intense projects I have worked on, because at its heart, it goes far beyond being a crime thriller. What excited me most about Raakh was the opportunity to merge the thrill of a gripping manhunt with an unflinching exploration of trauma and the darker impulses of human nature."

He further said, "Anusha and Sandeep have created a world that is meticulously researched, intricately layered, and rich with moral ambiguity. Ali brings a quiet ferocity that anchors the entire narrative, while Sonali and Aamir inhabit their characters with an intensity that makes every moment feel real."