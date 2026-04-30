Lukkhe OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Raashii Khanna, King, Palak Tiwari Starrer Action Crime Series

Lukkhe OTT Release Date |

The action-crime series Lukkhe, starring Raashi Khanna, King, and Palak Tiwari, is set to make its digital debut soon, and it has generated strong buzz among fans of gritty thrillers. Lukkhe is directed by Himank Gaur, and it marks Palak Tiwari's streaming debut alongside Raashii Khanna, Lakshvir Singh Saran and Nakul Roshan Sahdev, among others.

Lukkhe: OTT streaming details

The musical action-drama series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, starting from May 8, 2026. The official trailer of the series was unveiled on April 29, 2026, at a high-energy event in Mumbai, offering a gritty glimpse into Punjab’s underground rap scene, crime, and stylised action.

What is Lukkhe all about?

Lukkhe revolves around a young sportsman named Lakshvir Singh Saran who enters Punjab's dangerous underground rap scene with an aim to expose a drug syndicate. But as he goes deeper, his mission becomes personal, forcing him to choose between family, newfound brotherhood, and his romance with Sanober. The series also shows a fierce rivalry between two rappers whose feud escalates into a violent vendetta beyond music.

Himank Gaur, Raashii Khanna and Palak Tiwari talk about the series

Himank Gaur, the director of Lukkhe, said, “Lukkhe gave me a chance to dive into a world that’s loud, emotional, and constantly on edge. What stayed with me was how every character is chasing something personal, and music becomes their way of expressing it. Working with this cast, especially KING in his debut, along with Raashii, Lakshvir, and Palak, was incredibly rewarding because they brought honesty that elevated every moment."

Raashii Khanna, who plays Gurbani in Lukkhe, said, “Playing Gurbani in Lukkhe was a really intense and fulfilling experience. What I found most interesting was how her strength comes from something deeply personal, which shapes every decision she makes. It was about finding that balance between vulnerability and grit. Coming back to work with Prime Video after Farzi felt special, and being part of a story that’s so different in tone made it even more exciting."

Palak Tiwari, who plays Sanober, said, “Sanober’s journey felt very real to me. She's trying to find her place again, while dealing with both strength and vulnerability. I really enjoyed exploring those emotions, especially how music becomes her support through everything she goes through. It was also my first time working with Prime Video, and the whole experience felt new and creatively satisfying. Being part of a story that has both intense and heartfelt moments, along with a team that brought so much honesty to it, made this journey truly memorable.”