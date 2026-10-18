The Paradise OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Nani's Action Drama? |

Telugu star Nani is set to headline The Paradise, an upcoming action drama directed by Srikanth Odela. The film has generated interest among fans, with its intense premise, ambitious scale and the actor's transformation for the project drawing attention. The film was released in theatres on September 24, 2026, and received mixed responses from audiences.

What Is The Paradise About?

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela, who previously collaborated with Nani on the action drama Dasara. The film marks another collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker. It is set to be released on Netflix on October 22, 2026.

The streaming platform shared an intriguing poster of the film and wrote, "Welcome to Jadal zamana ❤️‍🔥."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Paradise Storyline

The narrative is set in the 1980s in a Secunderabad slum known as "Paradise." It is home to a marginalised, nomadic group known as the Savaari. Despite India's independence, this community lacks legal recognition, voting rights and citizenship. Its members are treated as slaves and labelled criminals by the system.

Cast And Characters

The film features Mohan Babu as Shikanja Malik, Nani as Jadal, Raghav Juyal as Vikram Malik, Easwari Rao as Samakka's friend, Vishika as Devi, Satya Prakash as Inspector Bichu Singh, Duvvasi Mohan as a Paradise resident, Kranthi Balivada as Subbu's mother and Geetha Bhascker as a schoolteacher, among others.

The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, while the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The Paradise FAQs:

When and where to watch The Paradise?

The film is set to be released on Netflix on October 22, 2026.

What is Nani's role in The Paradise?

Nani plays a fierce, rugged leader and a messiah figure for a marginalised, struggling tribe in 1980s Secunderabad.

Who directed and wrote The Paradise?

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela, who previously collaborated with Nani on the action drama Dasara.