'The Only Love Of My Life': Aneet Padda's Grandfather Passes Away; Saiyaara Actress Shares An Emotional Post

Aneet Padda's Grandfather Passes Away | Instagram

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda on Tuesday took to Instagram to inform her fans that her grandfather has passed away. She penned and emotional note, and called him the only love of her life. Aneet also hinted that maybe her grandfather was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, as she wrote, "You held on to love, even when you couldn’t hold on to memory."

Aneet shared a picture of her holding her grandfather's hand, and captioned it as, "The only love of my life. You were drifting away, but you didn’t forget makhan. You held on to love, even when you couldn’t hold on to memory. I will hold on to both. I will carry all our years together. I will be a good person. I will carry your jokes and repeat them every chance I get. I will carry your kindness and your light into every dark room. I will carry your stories and tell them to the world. I will carry your love, you taught me the purest, most unconditional kind."

The actress further wrote, "I will carry you. I spotted the brightest star in the sky today, and I knew where you went. I love you. I love you. I love you, Dadu. I love you so much. Always, beyond what time can hold."