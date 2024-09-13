The Old Man Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar Winner Jeff Bridges' Series

The Old Man: Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Old Man is an action-adventure series starring Jeff Bridges in the lead role. It is adapted from Thomas Perry's novel of the same name. It is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch The Old Man: Season 2 online?

The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu. The series makers have shared the poster on X and captioned, "You’re at risk by association. All Episodes of #TheOldManFX are now available to stream on @hulu."

Plot

The series revolves around Dan Chase, a former CIA agent and Afghanistan veteran who has been living off the grid for thirty years. When an intruder breaks into his home and Dan accidentally kills the intruder, he decides to hide from the outside world. However, he soon discovers that a hitman has been hired to chase him down. Will Dan be able to protect himself from this threat is revealed in the seires.

Cast and production of The Old Man: Season 2

The cast of the series includes Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase andHenry Dixon, EJ Bonilla as Raymond Waters, Bill Heck as young Johnny Kohler, Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald, Kenneth Mitchell as Joe, Noor Razooky as young Kaftar, and Rowena King as Nina Kruger, among others. The action and adventure series is based on Thomas Perry's novel of the same name. It is produced by Judd Rea under Quaker Moving Pictures and The Littlefield Company.