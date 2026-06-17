The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon & Tom Holland To Visit Mumbai For Film's Historic Premiere In July

Legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan is set to make a special trip to Mumbai, India, in July as part of the global promotional campaign for his upcoming film, The Odyssey. The Oscar-winning filmmaker will be accompanied by producer Emma Thomas and actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland for what promises to be a landmark event for Indian moviegoers.

Universal Pictures International announced on Wednesday that Mumbai has been selected as one of only four cities worldwide to host a premiere of the much-awaited film. The Indian city joins London, Paris and New York on The Odyssey’s international premiere tour, making it a special moment for both the film and the local entertainment industry.

The premiere will take place at PVR Icon IMAX at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai. While the official date is yet to be revealed, the announcement has generated excitement among Nolan fans across the country.

According to the official statement, “The visit marks a landmark moment for both the film and the Indian entertainment industry, bringing together one of cinema's most celebrated filmmakers and an acclaimed cast for a historic premiere event in the country.”

The event is particularly notable because it will be the first time a Christopher Nolan film receives an official premiere in India. The filmmaker enjoys a massive following in the country, thanks to acclaimed titles such as Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet and Oppenheimer.

About Odyssey

Based on Homer’s legendary Greek epic, The Odyssey follows the King of Ithaca, played by Matt Damon, as he undertakes a dangerous journey back home after the Trojan War. The film also features Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Tom Holland as Telemachus. The ensemble cast includes Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

Written and directed by Nolan, the film has been produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under their banner, Syncopy.

Known for his preference for practical filmmaking techniques, Nolan has once again relied heavily on real-world locations and large-scale practical effects instead of extensive CGI. The filmmaker recreated the world of ancient Greece through on-location shoots, staying true to his signature filmmaking style.

Adding another milestone to its name, The Odyssey is the first movie ever filmed entirely using IMAX cameras. The highly anticipated epic is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17.