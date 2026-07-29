The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 12: Christopher Nolan's Film Jumps On Tuesday, Earns ₹4.15 Crore

The Odyssey Box Office Collection | YouTube

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya, has been performing well at the box office in India. The movie had a good first week and even collected an impressive amount during its second weekend. On its second Monday, the film showed a drop and collected Rs. 3.85 crore net in India, and on Tuesday, the collection improved slightly.

According to Sacnilk, on Tuesday, The Odyssey collected Rs. 4.15 crore net in India, taking its 12-day total to Rs. 127.65 crore net, which is surely a good amount. The movie has performed better than many Bollywood films released this year.

The Odyssey vs Oppenheimer

Nolan's last release, Oppenheimer, had minted Rs. 131.73 crore net in India. So, it clearly looks like The Odyssey will beat Oppenheimer at the box office.

The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office Collection

The Odyssey has done excellent business at the worldwide box office. The film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 6,600 crore. Reportedly, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 2,000 crore. So, it is a blockbuster at the box office.

The Odyssey Vs Spider-Man Brand New Day

Meanwhile, The Odyssey is expected to slow down at the box office during its third week as Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is all set to hit the big screens on July 31, 2026.

In India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already generated fantastic pre-release buzz, and it is expected to take the box office by storm. The trade expects the movie to open at over Rs. 40 crore. So, let's wait and watch.

The Odyssey Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to The Odyssey and wrote, "Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a grand, visually stunning movie and has some amazing performances. It is not just a film but a cinematic experience that you should not miss. Also, try to watch the movie on an IMAX screen."