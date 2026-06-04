The Marked Woman OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ana Rujas's Series

The Marked Woman OTT Release Date |

Spanish thriller-drama The Marked Woman is set to make its digital debut, offering viewers a gripping story packed with mystery, suspense, and emotional drama. Starring Ana Rujas in a pivotal role, the series has already generated buzz among fans of psychological thrillers and crime dramas. The series, which is directed by Gabe Ibáñez, is based on Rosa Montero and Olivier Truc's novel La desconocida.

The Marked Woman: OTT streaming details

The Marked Woman is set to be released on Netflix, starting from June 5, 2026. The film was released in theatres on May 29, 2026. Bernat Bosch has done the cinematography, and Lara Sendim has done the screenplay of the film. It stars Ana Rujas alongside Candela Peña and Pol Lópe in a prominent role.

The Marked Woman storyline

The Marked Woman, or La Desconocida, is an intense Spanish thriller centered on a mysterious woman discovered confined within a shipping container at Barcelona's port. She can't recall her history or how she arrived at that place. Two detectives need to reveal her identity and prevent an unseen murderer intent on killing her.

Cast and characters

The film features Ana Rujas, Candela Peña as Anna Ripoll, Pol López as Quique Zárate, Kira Miró, and Manolo Solo, among others. Nacho Ruiz Capillas has edited the film, and Fernando Velázquez has composed the music for the film.

The Marked Woman FAQs:

When and where to watch The Marked Woman?

The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from June 4, 2026.

The Marked Woman is based on?

The film is based on Rosa Montero and Olivier Truc's novel La desconocida.

When was The Marked Woman released in theatres?

The film was released in theatres on May 29, 2026.