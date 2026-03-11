Mardaani 3 OTT Release: Here's To Know Everything About Rani Mukerji's Anticipated Film Online

Mardaani 3 OTT Release |

Mardani 3 is one of the most-anticipated films of Rani Mukerji, which was released in theatres on January 30, 2026, and received mixed reviews from critics. It emerged as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026. The film marks the return of Mukerji as fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, a character known for taking on dangerous criminal networks and championing justice in the face of adversity. Following the success of Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019), fans are eager to see how the narrative unfolds in this new chapter.

Mardani 3: OTT streaming details

According to reports, the film is set to be released on Netflix starting from March 27, 2026. The film is based on themes of child trafficking, organized crime syndicates, and the exploitation of children by beggar mafias.

Storyline

Mardaani 3 tackles another gripping crime case involving human trafficking and underworld elements, with Shivani at the forefront of the investigation. The film’s realistic approach to sensitive issues and high‑octane action sequences have been widely discussed in reviews and audience reactions.

Cast and characters

The film features Rani Mukerji as SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy IPS, Mallika Prasad as Amma, Janki Bodiwala as Constable Fatima Anwar, Jisshu Sengupta as Dr. Bikram Roy, Prajesh Kashyap as Ramanujan, Indraneel Bhattacharya as Ambassador Sahu, Mikhail Yawalkar as Inspector Balwinder Singh Sodhi, Digvijay Rohidas as Jafar, Diorr Varghese as Jhimli, and Jaipreet Singh as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and written by Aayush Gupta. It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Artur Żurawski has done the cinematography, and Yasha Ramchandani has edited the film.