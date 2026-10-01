The Legends Of Hanuman Season 7 OTT Release Date: Mythical Saga Returns With Bajrang Bali's New Adventures; Know Streaming Details

The Legends of Hanuman Season 7 OTT Release Date: Mythical Saga Returns With Bajrang Bali's New Adventures |

The Legends of Hanuman is an epic tale that brings to life the adventures of one of Hindu mythology's most powerful figures. The series is based on the life of Lord Hanuman, but it also explores the lives of Lord Ram, Lakshmana, Goddess Sita, and more.

The animated show features the voices of actors Damandeep, Sharad Kelkar, Damandeep Singh Baggan, and Sanket Mhatre, among others. The sixth season premiered on April 11, 2025, and received a good response from audiences and critics.

The Legends of Hanuman Season 7 OTT release date

The Legends of Hanuman Season 7 is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from October 23, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the new season on its Instagram handle and wrote, "Bajrang-bali ki kahaani ka agla adhyaay, shuru hone jaa raha hai! Hotstar Specials: The Legend of Hanuman Season 7, streaming from 23rd October only on #JioHotstar."

Series overview

The series unfolds with Lord Hanuman, a character who undergoes a transformative journey, choosing to serve Lord Ram after their meeting. It showcases his profound dedication and faith in Lord Ram and his unwavering loyalty as he stands by his side like a shadow.

Cast and production

The series features the voices of actors including Sanket Mhatre as Shree Ram, Damandeep Singh Baggan as Hanuman, Surbhi Panday as Sita, Sharad Kelkar as Ravana, Vikrant Chaturvedi as Sugreev, Richard Joel as Lakshmana, and Shakti Singh as Jambavana, among others.

The series is directed by Jeevan Kang and Navin John, and it is written by Sharad Devarajan, Arshad Syed, Ashwin Pande, and Sarwat Chaddha, among others.