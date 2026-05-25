The Legend Of Vox Machina Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Animated Series?

The Legend Of Vox Machina Season 4 OTT Release Date |

The Legend of Vox Machina is all set to return with its much-awaited fourth season, and fans of the fantasy animated series finally have a release date. Based on the hugely popular Critical Role Dungeons & Dragons campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina follows a chaotic group of mercenaries navigating dangerous missions, magical threats, and emotional battles in the fantasy world of Exandria. The series became a major success after its debut in 2022 and gained praise for its storytelling, humour, emotional depth, and action-packed animation.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4: When and where to watch?

The popular adult animated show will premiere on June 3, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. The Legend of Vox Machina explores core themes of found family, redemption, high-stakes heroism, and confronting personal trauma.

What is The Legend of Vox Machina about?

The series revolves around a band of eight heroes called Vox Machina, who embark on a journey to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. However, things take an intense turn when the band faces numerous challenges and discovers that their friend Gilmore's life is in danger.

Season 4 will pick up a year after the Chroma Conclave storyline. The members of Vox Machina are now scattered across different locations, each trying to find purpose and peace after their previous battles. However, a new evil threat forces the team to reunite once again for another high-stakes adventure.

Cast and production of The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 4

The series features the voices of Laura Bailey as Vex, Taliesin Jaffe as Percival, Ashley Johnson as Pike Trickfoot, Matthew Mercer as Trinket, Liam O'Brien as Vaxildan, Travis Willingham as Grog Strongjaw, Sam Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt, and Marisha Ray, among others.

The animated show is based on Brandon Auman's series Critical Role. Chris Potoski and Critical Role Productions have developed the series under Amazon Studios, Metapigeon, and Titmouse, Inc.. The music is composed by Neal Acree.