Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 OTT Release Date REVEALD- Here's Everything To Know About Duffer Brother's Sci-Fi Animated Series

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 |

Stranger Things fans have a new adventure to look forward to with the upcoming animated spin-off, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. Created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the sci-fi animated series expands the universe of the hit show and brings viewers back to the eerie town of Hawkins.

The project was first revealed as part of the Duffers’ plans to expand the Stranger Things franchise following the success of the original show, which became one of Netflix’s most popular series worldwide.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: OTT Streaming Details

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is set to be released on Netflix, starting from April 25. The series is based on themes of 1980s nostalgia, small-town horror, supernatural mystery and friendship-driven adventure.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 storyline

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is a Netflix animated series from 2026 situated in the winter between seasons two and three. The core group of kids (Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Max) experience normal lives for several months, until a fresh, terrifying danger stirs under the snow in Hawkins, compelling them to battle new creatures.

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Voice cast and characters

The series features voices of actors including Brett Gipson as Jim Hopper, Luca Diaz as Mike Wheeler, Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Braxton Quinney as Dustin Henderson, Elisha Williams as Lucas Sinclair, Ben Plessala as Will Byers, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max Mayfield, Jeremy Jordan as Steve Harrington and Odessa A'zion as Nikki Baxter, among others. The series is produced by Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Eric Robles, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen under the banner of Upside Down Pictures.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 FAQ:

When and where to watch Stranger Things: Tales From ’85?

The series will be streaming on Netflix, starting from April 23, 2026.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is based on?

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is based on the Duffer Brothers' popular sci-fi series, Stranger Things.