The Legend Of Maula Jatt star Hamza Ali Abbasi had supported 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed; Full details inside

Actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt, which received a great response in Pakistan was earlier reported to be released in India.

However, before the film's release in India, a lot of indian audience is against the film as Pakistani films are not allowed to screen in India after the 2016 URI attacks. Additionally, Pakistani actors are also banned from acting in Indian films.

Well, recently one more reason to ban the film has been highlighted on social media.

The Legend Of Maula Jatt's actor Hamza Ali Abbasi had earlier supported Hafiz Saeed who was the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

An old tweet of the actor has surfaced where he is praising the terror accused leader from Pakistan. You can see the tweet below.

In 2019, Hamza had tweeted, "#IsupportHafizSaeed Allah ka shukkar! Gr8 to see such support for Hafiz Saab! Again, i undrstnd the pressure on PakGovt but i m not the Govt & i am free to say wht i see as truth! Use ur own research to determine who ur frnds/enemies r rather than blindly following what USA says!"

The Legend Of Maula Jatt to release in India?

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Zee Studios will be distributing the film in India. It was earlier reported that the film is expected to release in India on December 23. However, the release has been postponed.

It is now scheduled to release in the country on December 30, 2022. The report further stated that Zee Studios is mainly looking at releasing the film in Delhi-NCR and Punjab and later in other parts of India.

About the film

The Legend Of Maula Jatt is a remake of the 1979 cult Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt. It revolves around the story of a local folk hero named Maula Jatt and how he defeats his enemy, the leader of a brutal clan, Noori Natt.