The Kerala Story 2 Controversy: Screening In Thiruvananthapuram Theatre Cancelled After DYFI's Protest - Watch Video

Kerala Story 2 protest in Kerala |

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond was released on February 27, 2026. However, the film witnessed a poor response in parts of Kerala, with low occupancy reported and screenings canceled in certain locations. After Kochi, Thrissur, and Kozhikode, a screening was also canceled at a theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged strong protests against the film’s release. Although the High Court permitted the screening of The Kerala Story 2, DYFI organized demonstrations in Thiruvananthapuram opposing its screening. Protesters gathered outside Cinepolis at Mall of Travancore, raising slogans against the film, which led to the cancellation of a scheduled screening. Visuals of the protest were shared by ANI.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Cinepolis, Mall of Travancore, cancels the screening of the movie 'The Kerala Story 2' after the DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) holds a protest against its release. pic.twitter.com/SnE0dYxPjz — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2026

According to reports, advance ticket bookings for the film in Kerala have been weak. At the PVR theatre in Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram, only 68 tickets had been booked by 10 a.m., as per figures available on BookMyShow.

As per a report by Sacnilk, The Kerala Story 2 earned Rs. 0.75 crore on Day 1 (Friday). By 3:30 p.m. on Day 2 (Saturday), it had collected Rs. 0.27 crore, taking the total box office earnings to Rs. 1.02 crore (as per early estimates). The morning occupancy on Saturday stood at 6.45%.

Kerala Story 2 actor Sumit Gahlawat has questioned the criticism and backlash surrounding the film, stating that he does not understand why some people feel their moral compass can be shaken by a two-hour cinematic experience.

Responding to the controversy, the actor said, "I don't think that if the values a child receives at home or school are being overpowered by a two-hour movie, then the problem lies elsewhere; perhaps they were just looking for a reason or an excuse to act out."

He further remarked that people have started taking things too seriously, suggesting that society has become "a bit too delicate or fragile." Addressing the impact of the protests against the film, Sumit added, "If you find something good in a film, take it; if you find something bad, take it positively as a lesson of what not to do, but don't let it impact you to this extent." Let us further wait to see whether The Kerala Story 2 will see a rise in occupany and box office collection ahead.