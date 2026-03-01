The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Film Sees Jump After Slow Start, Collects ₹5.40 Crore Amid Controversy

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has registered a noticeable jump at the box office on its second day after taking a slow opening on Friday. The film earned approximately Rs 4.65 crore (India nett) on Saturday, February 28, taking its total two-day collection to around Rs 5.40 crore.

According to Sacnilk, after collecting only Rs 75 lakh on its opening day, the Kamakhya Narayan Singh directorial showed growth on Saturday. The film recorded an overall 12.20 per cent Hindi occupancy on its second day. While the numbers are still modest, the sharp rise from Day 1 indicates improved footfall following clarity around its release.

The film’s release had been surrounded by legal uncertainty. Kerala High Court’s division bench cleared the film for release on Friday, February 27, 2026, after initially putting a stay on it. Petitions had been filed challenging the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with concerns raised about potential impact on communal harmony in the state. The High Court had earlier directed the CBFC to review the film, but the stay was eventually lifted, allowing the makers to proceed with the scheduled release.

Due to the confusion surrounding whether the film would hit theatres on Friday, trade experts believe the uncertainty may have impacted its opening day business. In comparison, the first instalment, The Kerala Story, had opened to a strong Rs 8 crore on Day 1.

While the makers have not officially confirmed the budget, reports suggest that The Kerala Story 2 has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 28–30 crore. With a current total of Rs 5.40 crore in two days, the film will need to maintain momentum on Sunday and perform steadily through the weekdays to post a respectable first-week total.

All eyes are now on its Sunday numbers to see whether the upward trend continues.

The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, Arjan Singh and others.