'The Honor & Privilege...': David Jonsson Looks Emotional After Being Announced As New Black Panther 6 Years After Chadwick Boseman's Death

David Jonsson Cast As New Black Panther In Marvel Sequel | Photo Via X

David Jonsson, 32, has been cast as the new Black Panther and will play the adult son of T'Challa in Black Panther 3, which is slated to hit theatres on December 15, 2028. Oscar-winning director Ryan Coogler announced the casting at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. The film marks the franchise's first recasting of the Black Panther role since Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020, six years after he was expected to reprise the character in a planned sequel.

David Jonsson Announced As New Black Panther

Jonsson appeared emotional on stage as he was introduced, with fans erupting in cheers and chanting "Wakanda." Thanking the audience and the team, he said, "Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honour and privilege and the blessing to join."

Check it out:

David Jonsson is your new Black Panther.



Black Panther 3, directed by Ryan Coogler, arrives in theaters December 15, 2028. pic.twitter.com/JILHDOelQE — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

Director Ryan Coogler will return to helm Black Panther 3, with Letitia Wright reprising her role as Shuri and Winston Duke returning as M'Baku alongside Jonsson, who will make his debut as the new Black Panther.

Ryan Coogler introduces the new #BlackPanther, David Jonsson.



Black Panther 3 arrives in theaters December 15, 2028. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/npOXtW76UW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ended

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, released in 2022 ended by revealing that T'Challa and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) had a young son. While Marvel has not explained how the child will appear as an adult in Black Panther 3, the sequel is set to release after Avengers: Secret Wars next year, potentially paving the way for the character's evolution within the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Black Panther franchise began with the 2018 blockbuster led by Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa. The film also starred Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett, becoming one of Marvel's most critically acclaimed and commercially successful films.

Jonsson has emerged as one of Hollywood's rising stars, earning acclaim for his performances in Alien: Romulus, The Long Walk, and the first two seasons of the drama series Industry.