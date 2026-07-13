Who Was Wai Ching Ho? Daredevil Actress Dies At 83, Marvel Fans Pay Heartfelt Tribute

Who Was Wai Ching Ho |

Veteran actress Wai Ching Ho, best known for playing Madame Gao in Marvel's Daredevil and other Marvel series, has passed away at the age of 83. News of her death has left fans and members of the entertainment industry mourning the loss of the talented actress, who was admired for her powerful screen presence and memorable performances. The actress died after suffering a stroke.

Wai Ching Ho dies at 83

Veteran actress Wai Ching Ho died at the age of 83. Wai Ching Ho's death was confirmed by former co-stars Peter Shinkoda and Judy Lei. A cause of death was not immediately announced. She died on July 10, 2026, but her death was announced two days later. Wai Ching Ho gained international recognition through her portrayal of the mysterious and influential crime leader Madame Gao in Daredevil. She later reprised the role in Iron Fist and The Defenders, becoming one of the most intriguing recurring villains in Marvel's universe. Her calm yet commanding performance earned praise from audiences and critics alike.

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Who was Wai Ching Ho?

Born in Hong Kong, Ho built a successful acting career spanning several decades across film, television and theatre. Apart from her work in the Marvel franchise, she appeared in popular television shows such as Law & Order, Blue Bloods, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and New Amsterdam. Her versatility and dedication made her a respected figure in the entertainment industry. She voiced Grandma Wu in Pixar's Turning Red and had a recurring appearance in Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. On stage, she also starred in Celine Song's play Endlings.

Marvel fans pay tribute

Following the announcement of her passing, tributes poured in across social media. Marvel fans remembered her as the unforgettable Madame Gao, with many sharing scenes from Daredevil and expressing gratitude for the impact she made in the superhero franchise. Several users described her performance as one of the highlights of the Netflix Marvel series, while others thanked her for breaking barriers as an Asian actress in Hollywood.

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Madame Gao's iconic role

Talking about Wai Ching Ho's iconic role, she played the villain Madame Gao, a brilliant, highly dangerous and quiet crime boss who secretly led an ancient, evil ninja group called "The Hand." She possessed metahuman abilities and used her clever mind to control crime, focusing on New York City.