The Grimm Variations OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

The upcoming web series Grimm Variations is a Japanese anime based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale. The series is set to release on OTT in April.

Release date and platform of The Grimm Variations

The series will release on April 17, 2024 on Netflix. In February 2020, Netflix announced a collaboration of six mangaka creators with one female group artist called Clamp. The series consists of six episodes, each directed by different directors, as follows:

Cinderella (Episode 1) is directed by Yōko Kanamori. Little Red Riding Hood (Episode 2) is directed by Yasuhiro Akamatsu, Hansel and Gretel (Episode 3) is directed by Jun'ichirō Hashiguchi, The Elves and the Shoemaker (Episode 4) is directed by Yumi Kawamura, Town Musicians of Bremen (Episode 5) is directed by Masato Takeuchi and Pied Piper of Hamelin (Episode 6) is directed by Shintarou Nakazawa.

Plot

The trailer of the series shows that brothers Jacob and Wilhelm wrote a collection of fairy tales and made them into a book. The brothers also had a little sister named Charlotte. One day, when her brothers were telling a fairy tale, as usual, she asked what had happened to them afterwards. They lived happily ever after that, didn't they?

The trailer ends with her question without giving any clue about what happens after that. The pages of Grimm's Fairy Tales are now presented from the perspective of Charlotte, who sees the stories quite differently from her brothers.

About Grimm Variations

Grimm Variations is written by Michiko Yokote and produced by George Wada under Wit Studio. According to the series makers, the series will be streamed in 190 countries. It includes elements of horror and suspense, which will make it more thrilling to watch.