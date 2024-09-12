The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch It Online

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2 OTT Release Date | Still from Announcement

The second season of Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show will be released on OTT in September 2024. The makers of the show have already made the announcement about its release, and the audience has been anticipating it for a long time.

When and where to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2?

The show is all set to drop on September 21, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the announcement video on X and wrote, "Fun se aapke Shanivaar ko Funnyvaar banane hum aa rahe hai 21st Feptember se😍😍😍Get ready to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show har Shanivaar Funnyvaar sirf Netflix par!"

Fun se aapke Shanivaar ko Funnyvaar banane hum aa rahe hai 21st Feptember se😍😍😍

Get ready to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show har Shanivaar Funnyvaar sirf Netflix par!#TheGreatIndianKapilShowOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/XvHddGbZPr — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 11, 2024

Announcement

The announcement clip begins with Kapil Sharma and his team members, including Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh, discussing the details of the upcoming season. In addition to the humorous performances by Kapil Sharma's team, Season 2 of the show will also feature numerous celebrities. It has promised to provide more entertainment and humour.

Cast and production of The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2

The Great Indian Kapil Show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh, and Kiku Sharda.

The show will stream one episode every Saturday, starting September 21. It is directed by Anukalp Goswami and created by Kapil Sharma. The show is produced by Kapil Sharma, Gurjot Singh and Akshit Lahoria under the banner of Beingu Studios and K9 Films.