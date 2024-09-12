 The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch It Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch It Online

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch It Online

Along with Kapil Sharma, the show also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2 OTT Release Date | Still from Announcement

The second season of Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show will be released on OTT in September 2024. The makers of the show have already made the announcement about its release, and the audience has been anticipating it for a long time.

When and where to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2?

The show is all set to drop on September 21, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the announcement video on X and wrote, "Fun se aapke Shanivaar ko Funnyvaar banane hum aa rahe hai 21st Feptember se😍😍😍Get ready to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show har Shanivaar Funnyvaar sirf Netflix par!"

Announcement

FPJ Shorts
Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions Issues Statement About Fake Casting Calls: 'Please Be Aware'
Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions Issues Statement About Fake Casting Calls: 'Please Be Aware'
'Only Being Offered BHABHI Roles': Rubina Dilaik On The Kind Of Characters Offered To Her Post Pregnancy
'Only Being Offered BHABHI Roles': Rubina Dilaik On The Kind Of Characters Offered To Her Post Pregnancy
'Most Designer Outfits Are Unwearable': Zeenat Aman Reveals Her Take On High Fashion
'Most Designer Outfits Are Unwearable': Zeenat Aman Reveals Her Take On High Fashion
PM E-DRIVE: Narendra Modi Cabinet Replaces FAME Scheme For Electric Vehicles; Know How To Avail New Subsidy On EV
PM E-DRIVE: Narendra Modi Cabinet Replaces FAME Scheme For Electric Vehicles; Know How To Avail New Subsidy On EV

The announcement clip begins with Kapil Sharma and his team members, including Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh, discussing the details of the upcoming season. In addition to the humorous performances by Kapil Sharma's team, Season 2 of the show will also feature numerous celebrities. It has promised to provide more entertainment and humour.

Read Also
Jo Tera Hai Vo Mera Hai OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Paresh Rawal's Film Online
article-image

Cast and production of The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2

The Great Indian Kapil Show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh, and Kiku Sharda.

The show will stream one episode every Saturday, starting September 21. It is directed by Anukalp Goswami and created by Kapil Sharma. The show is produced by Kapil Sharma, Gurjot Singh and Akshit Lahoria under the banner of Beingu Studios and K9 Films.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions Issues Statement About Fake Casting Calls: 'Please Be Aware'

Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions Issues Statement About Fake Casting Calls: 'Please Be Aware'

'Only Being Offered BHABHI Roles': Rubina Dilaik On The Kind Of Characters Offered To Her Post...

'Only Being Offered BHABHI Roles': Rubina Dilaik On The Kind Of Characters Offered To Her Post...

Vicky Kaushal Walks Barefoot To Seek Bappa's Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal Walks Barefoot To Seek Bappa's Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

Veteran Actor Rajesh Puri Escapes Kidnapping In Delhi, Shares Chilling Details: 'Car Was Followed By...

Veteran Actor Rajesh Puri Escapes Kidnapping In Delhi, Shares Chilling Details: 'Car Was Followed By...

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch It Online

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch It Online