Jo Tera Hai Vo Mera Hai OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Paresh Rawal's Film Online

Jo Tera Hai Vo Mera Hai OTT Release Date | Trailer

Jo Tera Hai Vo Mera Hai is a comedy film starring Paresh Rawal and Amit Sial in the lead roles. The upcoming film will be released on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Jo Tera Hai Wo Mera Hai?

Jo Tera Hai Vo Mera Hai is set to drop online on September 20, 2024. It will be streaming on Jio Cinema.

Plot

The film tells the story of a selfish and ambitious man named Mitesh Meghani, who is determined to expel an old man from his house and take ownership by any means necessary. The film reveals what he does to take ownership and whether he will succeed in his mission.

Cast and production of Jo Tera Hai Vo Mera Hai

The cast of the film includes Aashish Duney, Sejal Gupta, Ravi Shankar Jaiswal, Sonali Kulkarni, Faidal Malik, Satendra Soni, Amit Sail, Priyank Tiwari, Harminder Singh, Nitesh Pandey and Sonnalli Seygall, among others.

Jo Tera Hai Vo Mera Hai is a comedy film written by Amit Pradhan, Aditya Rawal and Devang Tiwari. It is directed by Raj Trivedi. It is produced by Ajay G Rai and Abhineet Singh Rajput under the banner of Jio Studios. The music is composed by Tushar Lall, and the cinematography is done by Kavya Sharma.