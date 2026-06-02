The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection Day 4: Jackie Shroff-Starrer Witnesses 74% Drop, Collects Just ₹13 Lakh

The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection | YouTube

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's latest film The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman is struggling to attract audiences at the box office. The family entertainer, which hit theatres on May 29, witnessed a significant decline in collections on its fourth day. While family-oriented films often rely on positive word-of-mouth to sustain their theatrical run, The Great Grand Superhero is yet to show signs of a major turnaround.

The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, The Great Grand Superhero collected a net Rs 13 lakh on Day 4 across 613 shows nationwide. The film registered a steep 74% drop in earnings compared to its previous day's performance, indicating a slowdown in audience footfall after the opening weekend.

With the latest figures, the movie’s total India net collection has reached Rs 1.38 crore. Meanwhile, its cumulative India gross collection stands at Rs1.64 crore. Despite featuring a popular star like Jackie and targeting family audiences, the film has found it difficult to generate strong momentum at the ticket windows.

All eyes will now be on its performance in the days ahead as the makers hope for improved audience response and steady earnings at the domestic box office.

The Great Grand Superhero Story

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini, the heartwarming film celebrates childhood imagination, exploring how a child's world transforms after an encounter with aliens while highlighting the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren

The Great Grand Superhero Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The film has been directed by the award-winning Manish Saini, who has left no stone unturned in extracting praiseworthy performances from his actors (esp. the children). Kudos to him for handling the film with utmost sensitivity without going over the top. One does wish that the aliens’ scenes (in totality) and the fight scenes between Jackie Shroff and Prateik could have been directed in a better and justifiable manner. In addition to that, the message that he tries to give the audience through this film comes across as half-baked."