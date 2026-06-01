The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection Day 3: Jackie Shroff Starrer Earns ₹56 Lakh On Sunday

The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection | YouTube

Jackie Shroff starrer The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens Ka Aagman was released on Friday, and despite receiving mostly positive reviews, the film has failed to make a mark at the box office in its first weekend. The film, on its first day, collected Rs. 25 lakh. On Saturday, it showed a very good jump and minted Rs. 50 lakh. However, on Sunday, there was very minimal growth in numbers.

According to Sacnilk, The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens Ka Aagman collected Rs. 56 lakh on its third day, taking the total to Rs. 1.31 crore, which is surely a disappointing amount.

The Great Grand Superhero Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of The Great Grand Superhero, according to reports, it was made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore. So, the first weekend collection of Rs. 1.31 crore is surely not up to the mark.

The movie was released without much promotion, but even the positive reviews and word of mouth have failed to get the audience to the theatres.

The Great Grand Superhero Review

The movie has received decent reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The film has been directed by the award-winning Manish Saini, who has left no stone unturned in extracting praiseworthy performances from his actors (esp the children). Kudos to him for handling the film with utmost sensitivity without going over the top. One does wish that the aliens’ scenes (in totality) and the fight scenes between Jackie Shroff and Prateik could have been directed in a better and justifiable manner. In addition to that, the message that he tries to give the audience through this film comes across as half-baked."