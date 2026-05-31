The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection Day 2: Jackie Shroff's Film Fails To Touch ₹1 Crore, Earns ₹50 Lakh

The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

The Great Grand Superhero, starring Jackie Shroff, was released on Friday. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini, the heartwarming film celebrates childhood imagination, exploring how a child's world transforms after an encounter with aliens while highlighting the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren. Despite its unique premise, the film opened to low box office numbers and showed only a slight improvement on day 2, continuing its disappointing theatrical run.

The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, after opening to just Rs 25 lakh on its first day, The Great Grand Superhero showed modest growth on Saturday. On Day 2, the film collected a net Rs 50 lakh at the Indian box office across approximately 900 shows. Although the second-day earnings marked a 100 per cent jump from its opening-day figures, the overall collections remain below expectations.

With its Day 2 performance, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 75 lakh. Meanwhile, its total India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 89 lakh. Despite the increase in earnings, the movie has still failed to cross the Rs 1 crore net mark after two days of release, highlighting the challenges it faces in attracting a wider audience.

The Great Grand Superhero Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The film has been directed by the award-winning Manish Saini, who has left no stone unturned in extracting praiseworthy performances from his actors (esp. the children). Kudos to him for handling the film with utmost sensitivity without going over the top. One does wish that the aliens’ scenes (in totality) and the fight scenes between Jackie Shroff and Prateik could have been directed in a better and justifiable manner. In addition to that, the message that he tries to give the audience through this film comes across as half-baked."