The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Jackie Shroff Starrer Heading For A Low Opening

The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection | YouTube

Jackie Shroff starrer The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens Ka Aagman has hit the big screens today (May 29, 2026). The film has received mixed to positive reviews from critics, and netizens are also praising it. However, when it comes to the box office, the movie is heading for a low opening.

As per early estimates, The Great Grand Superhero, on its first day, might collect around Rs. 20–25 lakh, which is surely not a great number. However, we cannot ignore the fact that the movie has been released with very minimal promotions, so only word of mouth can help the film grow at the box office.

The Great Grand Superhero Budget

The makers of The Great Grand Superhero have not yet officially announced the budget of the film. However, according to reports, it is made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore. So, an opening of around Rs. 20–25 lakh is surely not up to the mark.

The reviews are decent, and the word of mouth is good. So, it will be interesting to see whether The Great Grand Superhero will show a jump at the box office during the weekend or not.

The Great Grand Superhero Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The film has been directed by the award-winning Manish Saini, who has left no stone unturned in extracting praiseworthy performances from his actors (esp. the children). Kudos to him for handling the film with utmost sensitivity without going over the top. One does wish that the aliens’ scenes (in totality) and the fight scenes between Jackie Shroff and Prateik could have been directed in a better and justifiable manner. In addition to that, the message that he tries to give the audience through this film comes across as half-baked."