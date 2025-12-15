The Great Flood OTT Release: When And Where To Watch This Korean Film?

The Great Flood OTT Release | Netlfix

Starring Kim Da-mi and Park Hae-soo, The Great Flood is a science fiction disaster film which had its world premiere at the 30th Busan International Film Festival in the Korean Cinema Today - Special Premiere section on September 18, 2025. The most anticipated Korean sci-fi film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from December 19, 2025.

The streaming platform shared some of the intriguing photos of the film and wrote, "When the planet drowns, a final fight to live begins. Sci-fi disaster film THE GREAT FLOOD is coming December 19, only on Netflix."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Plot overview

The Great Flood is a South Korean sci-fi disaster movie featuring a colossal flood that inundates the planet, leaving an AI researcher (An Na) and her child trapped in their drowning apartment, as a enigmatic security personnel (Hee Jo) attempts to rescue her, unveiling that she possesses vital information for humanity's future in a clandestine UN initiative, merging survival drama with science fiction and philosophical inquiries.

Cast and characters

The film features Kim Da-mi as Gu An-na, Eun Su as a Pregnant woman, Park Hae-soo as Son Hee-jo, Kwon Eun-seong as Ja-in, Kang Bin as Mi-jung, and Jeon Yu-na as Lee Ji-soo, among others. The film is directed by Kim Byung-woo. It is written by Kim Byung-woo and Han Ji-su. The film is produced by Chun Roy-kyoung under the banner of Hwansang Studios. Kim Tae-soo has done the cinematography of the film.

FAQs:

When and where to watch The Great Flood?

The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from December 15, 2025.

Who plays the lead roles in The Great Flood?

Kim Da-mi plays the lead role in the film. She plays the role of a mother who desperately tries to save her child.

The Great Flood is based on themes of?

The Great Flood is based on themes of Survival, climate crisis, climate change. humanity, technology and AI.