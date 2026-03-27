'The Fear Of Failure...': Tiger Shroff Admits He's An 'Insecure' Person & Scared Of Change - VIDEO

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently got candid about his personal struggles and vulnerabilities during a conversation with Lilly Singh. Known for his high-octane action roles and chiseled physique, the actor surprised fans by admitting that beneath the confident exterior lies an 'insecure' and sensitive individual.

When asked if he considers himself a vulnerable person, Tiger said, "I would say so. I'm a very insecure person. I know change is constant but I'm scared of change as well."

He further explained that while insecurity can often be seen as a weakness, for him, it acts as a powerful motivator. His fear of failure, he said, keeps him striving to improve and stay ahead in a competitive industry.

Tiger said, "I like to hold on to things. I like to hold on to what's mine. I'm constantly insecure about the way I look. So that sort of insecurity drives me and pushes me...the fear of failure pushes me."

The Baaghi actor also stated that it is important to talk about what and how one feels.

Soon after Tiger's video was shared on Instagram, his mother, Ayesha Shroff, dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Choreographer Bosco Martis wrote, "Bless you bro."

Well, this is not the first time that the 36-year-old actor has opened up about being 'insecure'. In an interview with IANS in 2019, Tiger had said, "I am so insecure. But I am driven by my insecurities to constantly seek approval and appreciation... How am I going to... 'Is my dad going to like it (my work)?', 'Are my fans going to appreciate my work?' While doing a film with Hrithik Roshan sir, (I think) 'I hope he is impressed'... He is my hero and I look up to him and I hope that I am not letting him down or slowing him down."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger is gearing up for Lag Jaa Gale, where he will share screen space with Lakshya Lalwani and Janhvi Kapoor. Additionally, reports suggest that he may team up with Vidyut Jammwal for an upcoming project, which is expected to be helmed by filmmaker Milap Zaveri.