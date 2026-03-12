The Family McMullen OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Comedy-Drama Film

The Family McMullen OTT Release Date |

Fans of quirky comedy‑drama films are excited about The Family McMullen, a satirical take on suburban life and family dynamics that has garnered attention since its theatrical buzz. The film explores the chaotic, heartfelt, and humorous moments in the life of the McMullen family, blending sharp wit with relatable situations that resonate with audiences of all ages. The Family McMullen is a sequel to the 1995 indie hit The Brothers McMullen. The film is directed by Edward Burns and was released in theatres on October 15, 2025.

The Family McMullen: Streaming details

The Family McMullen is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from March 15, 2026. The film is based on themes of family, nostalgia, and Irish-American middle-class life. The film is written by Edward Burns. It is produced by Ellen H. Schwartz, Aaron Lubin, and Edward Burns under the banner of Marlboro Road Gang Productions.

Storyline

The Family McMullen is about a tight-knit Irish-American family that encounters fresh, unforeseen romantic obstacles and life alterations years after the original narrative. The movie delves into concepts of affection, fidelity, and self-improvement as the family members face these new challenges collectively.

Cast and characters

The film features Connie Britton as Molly McMullen, Edward Burns as Barry (Finbar) McMullen, Tracee Ellis Ross as Nina Martin, Michael McGlone as Patrick McMullen, Juliana Canfield as Karen Martin, Pico Alexander as Thomas McMullen, Brian d'Arcy James as Walter, Bryan Fitzgerald as Terrence Joseph, and Sam Vartholomeos as Sam Dukakis, among others.

The Family McMullen FAQs:

When and where to watch The Family McMullen?

You will be able to watch the film on JioHotstar, starting from March 15.

Is The Family McMullen a sequel or prequel?

The Family McMullen serves as the sequel to The Brothers McMullen, which was released in 1995.