One Piece Season 2 Out On OTT: Where To Watch The Fantasy Adventure Series Online?

One Piece is a fantasy adventure series that is based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga of the same name. One Piece Season 2 has arrived on OTT, bringing more high‑sea adventure, colourful characters, and epic battles to fans around the world. Based on the globally popular manga and anime series, the live‑action adaptation continues the story of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they explore the Grand Line in search of the legendary treasure known as One Piece.

One Piece Season 2: OTT streaming details

One Piece Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the series and wrote, "ATTENTION ALL PIRATES! The doctor is in! 🏴‍☠️ Meet Tony Tony Chopper, voiced by the incredible Mikaela Hoover. One Piece Season 2 sets sail in 2026! #TUDUM."

One Piece plot

After the successful first season, which introduced viewers to Luffy’s dream of becoming the Pirate King and his early crew members, Season 2 expands the narrative with new islands, dangerous foes, and deepening friendships. With its blend of action, humour, and heartfelt moments, the series has captured the attention of both longtime fans of Eiichiro Oda’s original work and newcomers alike.

One Piece Season 2 depicts the Straw Hat crew's arrival in the perilous Grand Line, adapting story arcs from Loguetown to Drum Island. Under Luffy's leadership, the crew confronts Baroque Works, enlists Chopper, and intends to assist Princess Vivi in rescuing the Alabasta Kingdom. Significant, high-stakes confrontations involve clashes with Smoker, Wapol, and Mr. 0.

Cast and characters

The series features voices of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Vincent Regan as Monkey D. Garp, Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Charithra Chandran as Nefertari Vivi, Joe Manganiello, among others.