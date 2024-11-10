The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish is a science fiction animated series and it is based on Butch Hartman's series of the same name. The series is set to release digitally in November 2024.

When and where to watch The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish?

The upcoming series will be released on November 14, 2024. It will be available on Netflix.

Plot

The series narrates the story of a 10-year-old girl named Hazel Wells, who is neglected by her parents and abused by her babysitter, Vicky. After feeling lonely and hopeless, Hazel gets granted with two fairy godparents, Cosmos and Wanda, who grant her wishes to improve her life. The series shows how she embarks on the journey of self-exploration with Cosmos and Wand and identifies the problem in her life to solve.

Cast and production of The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

The series features the voices of Ashleigh Crystal Hairston as Hazel Wells, Daran Norris as Cosmos, Jorgen Von Strangle, and Anti-Cosmo, Susanne Blakeslee as Wanda and Anti Wanda, Jentel Hawkins as Angela Wells, and Marcus Wells, Hazel's father, among others.

It is developed by Daniel Abramovici, Ashleigh Crystal Hairston, Dave Stone, and Lindsay Katai. The series is produced by Billionfold Inc and FredFilms. The music of the series is composed by Brian Chan and Caleb Chan.