 The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish is a science fiction animated series and it is based on Butch Hartman's series of the same name. The series narrates the story of a 10-year-old girl named Hazel Wells, who is neglected by her parents and abused by her babysitter, Vicky

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish is a science fiction animated series and it is based on Butch Hartman's series of the same name. The series is set to release digitally in November 2024.

When and where to watch The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish?

The upcoming series will be released on November 14, 2024. It will be available on Netflix.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video: Influencer Walks On Street Of Japan With New Pair Of White Socks, What Happened Later Leaves Netizens In Shocks
Viral Video: Influencer Walks On Street Of Japan With New Pair Of White Socks, What Happened Later Leaves Netizens In Shocks
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
UPSC Releases Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates For CSE 2023; Details Available At upsc.gov.in
UPSC Releases Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates For CSE 2023; Details Available At upsc.gov.in
CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams 2025: Date Sheet Expected Soon
CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams 2025: Date Sheet Expected Soon

The series narrates the story of a 10-year-old girl named Hazel Wells, who is neglected by her parents and abused by her babysitter, Vicky. After feeling lonely and hopeless, Hazel gets granted with two fairy godparents, Cosmos and Wanda, who grant her wishes to improve her life. The series shows how she embarks on the journey of self-exploration with Cosmos and Wand and identifies the problem in her life to solve.

Read Also
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Cast and production of The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

The series features the voices of Ashleigh Crystal Hairston as Hazel Wells, Daran Norris as Cosmos, Jorgen Von Strangle, and Anti-Cosmo, Susanne Blakeslee as Wanda and Anti Wanda, Jentel Hawkins as Angela Wells, and Marcus Wells, Hazel's father, among others.

It is developed by Daniel Abramovici, Ashleigh Crystal Hairston, Dave Stone, and Lindsay Katai. The series is produced by Billionfold Inc and FredFilms. The music of the series is composed by Brian Chan and Caleb Chan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly REACTS To Trolls Claiming Actor Consumes Gutka: 'He Imports His...

Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly REACTS To Trolls Claiming Actor Consumes Gutka: 'He Imports His...

‘I Felt Unsafe Around Her, They Deserve Each Other’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly’s Step...

‘I Felt Unsafe Around Her, They Deserve Each Other’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly’s Step...

The Day Of The Jackal OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

The Day Of The Jackal OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch