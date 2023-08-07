The Elephant Whisperers Controversy: Bomman Says, 'Don't Know Who Sent Legal Notice' |

Bomman and Bellie, the mahout couple who rose to fame with the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' took everyone by surprise after it was reported that they sent a legal notice to filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, and are seeking a 'goodwill gesture' of Rs 2 crore as well. However, the latest development reveals that Bomman is allegedly unaware of the legal notice.

The controversy began when Bomman and Bellie revealed in a video the financial burden they endured while participating in a wedding scene for the film. Despite being asked to be part of the scene, they claimed they had to utilize their savings, meant for Bellie's granddaughter's education, to cover the expenses amounting to Rs 1 lakh. Despite assurances from Gonsalves that the money would be repaid, the couple asserted that they have yet to receive the promised reimbursement. Efforts to reach the filmmaker proved futile, with Gonsalves reportedly being evasive and unresponsive.

Now, as per a report by India Today, Bomman took a complete U-turn from his previous statements and said, "I did not say I would take back the case if my demands were met. I don't know what happened there. I don't who sent the legal notice or the advocate. I don't have any pieces of evidence. Kartiki spoke to me well and said that she'd help me. What will I do with the case? They have promised to help me and give me this job."

The legal notice which was obtained by PTI stated that the couple was promised a proper house and an all-terrain multi-purpose vehicle and sufficient financial support as a one-time lump sum payment (without mentioning the amount) as compensation for their time, based on the income generated from the project.

Chennai-based social activist Pravin Raj, a lawyer by profession, who said he has known the couple for almost a decade, said he put them in touch with a law firm in Chennai when the couple approached him. "Both Bomman and Bellie are disappointed with Gonsalves, who had promised them monetary help as well as help with the education of Bellie's granddaughter while making the film. But she now refuses to give even a fraction of the enormous profits made by the film," said Raj.

He said the couple has been following the documentary maker around, doing what she was asking them to do, in the hope that when the film did well, they would all prosper together. "Instead, Gonsalves is not even picking up the phone when Bomman calls," added Raj.

With PTI Inputs

