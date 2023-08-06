'The Elephant Whisperers' Couple Bomman & Bellie Make Serious Allegations OF Cheating & Mistreatment Against The Filmmakers

The captivating tale of 'The Elephant Whisperers' brought international acclaim and an Oscar to the spotlight, but behind itlies a troubling story of alleged exploitation and mistreatment.

Tribal couple Bomman and Bellie, whose stellar performances in the documentary won hearts worldwide, have come forward with serious accusations against director Kartiki Gonsalves and Sikhya Entertainment, the production company behind the film.

HERE WHAT THE COUPLE SAID

In a recent tell-all interview that aired on a popular YouTube Channel on August 4, Bomman and Bellie spoke candidly about their experiences working with Kartiki Gonsalves and how their relationship with the filmmaker changed dramatically after the documentary's success.

During the filming of 'The Elephant Whisperers,' the couple shared a warm and friendly bond with Gonsalves. However, they alleged that her behavior towards them shifted drastically once the documentary received international acclaim and recognition.

The controversy began when Bomman and Bellie revealed the financial burden they endured while participating in a wedding scene for the film. Despite being asked to be part of the scene, they claimed they had to utilize their savings, meant for Bellie's granddaughter's education, to cover the expenses amounting to Rs 1 lakh.

Despite assurances from Gonsalves that the money would be repaid, the couple asserted that they have yet to receive the promised reimbursement. Efforts to reach the filmmaker proved futile, with Gonsalves reportedly being evasive and unresponsive.

WERE NOT ALLOWED TO TOUCH THE OSCAR WON

The alleged mistreatment did not end there. Bomman and Bellie expressed deep disappointment over their treatment during the felicitation ceremony after 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the Oscar.

Despite their tribal identity being an integral part of the documentary's success, they claimed they were not allowed to touch or hold the prestigious Oscar statuette during the ceremony. The duo stated that this exclusion left them disheartened and shattered the peace they once had.

Their struggles continued even after the documentary's acclaim. The couple recounted a distressing incident where they lacked the funds for their journey back home to the Nilgiris after returning from Mumbai.

When they approached Gonsalves for financial assistance, they alleged that the filmmaker did not provide any immediate help. Additionally, the promised remuneration for their performances turned out to be a mere Rs 60, which Gonsalves brushed off as being spent by the couple.

Read Also CSK captain MS Dhoni presents personalized jerseys to Elephant Whisperers Bomman and Bellie

MAKERS REACT TO THE ALLEGATIONS

In response to the grave allegations, Sikhya Entertainment released a statement defending the purpose behind creating 'The Elephant Whisperers.'

They emphasized that the primary goal was to raise awareness about elephant conservation and to acknowledge the efforts of the Forest Department and the mahouts, including Bomman and Bellie.

However, the statement remained silent on the specific allegations raised by the tribal stars, failing to address the issue of remuneration and contractual matters.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)