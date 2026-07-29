The Devil's Mouth On OTT: Where To Watch Kathryn Newton's Survival Thriller Film?

The Devil's Mouth On OTT |

The Devil's Mouth is a survival thriller film directed by Jeff Wadlow and starring Kathryn Newton, Lana Condor, and Gavin Casalegno, among others. The film skipped a theatrical release and was released directly on a digital platform. The screenplay is by Aja Gabel and Myung Joh Wesner. Kathryn Newton, who plays the lead role in the film, is known for her roles in Abigail and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She was recently seen in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, which was released in 2026.

The film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on themes of toxic friendship dynamics, claustrophobic survival, and human disrespect towards nature.

What is The Devil's Mouth about

Five college friends enrol for a guided swim through a secluded cave system called The Devil's Mouth, located along Thailand's beautiful coastline, seeking one final adventure before entering the real world. However, their pursuit of enjoyment quickly transforms into a frantic, lethal struggle for survival as they find themselves trapped in the flooded caves and encounter a menacing, bloodthirsty bull shark that begins to eliminate them one by one. As oxygen dwindles in the stifling darkness, trust diminishes, previous disputes resurface, anxiety spreads, and every misstep turns into a desperate struggle for survival.

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Cast and production

The film features Kathryn Newton as Sara, Lana Condor as Max, Gavin Casalegno as Greg, Nico Hiraga as James, Tommi Rose as Adrienne, and Tayme Thapthimthong as Wat, among others. It is produced by Jeff Wadlow, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee under the banners of Lionsgate and Thunder Road Films. Bear McCreary has composed the film's music, and James Kniest has handled the cinematography.