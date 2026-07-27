Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Animated Superhero Series?

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 OTT Release Date |

Batman: Caped Crusader is an animated series which is based on the DC Comics character Batman. The series stars the voices of Hamish Linklater as Batman and Christina Ricci as Catwoman in the lead roles. A period piece set in the 1940s, Caped Crusader is a film noir-inspired reimagining of the Batman mythos, focusing on a young Bruce Wayne during the early stages of his crime-fighting career in Gotham City, drawing inspiration from Batman stories of the 1940s and 1960s.

When and where to watch?

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from July 31, 2026. The 10-episode noir season is based on themes of gritty film noir, heightened criminal corruption, and classic horror elements. The series is developed by Bruce Timm, and the music of the series is composed by Frederik Wiedmann.

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Plot

The series is set in the backdrop of Gotham City. When the city gets filled with corrupt people and criminals, the wealthiest man in the city, Bruce Wayne, fights for those who are not willing to fight for themselves and becomes a crusader for justice. Will the world's greatest detective be able to bring justice to society? Or will his actions germinate more bad people who want to take control of the city?

Cast and production details

Along with Hamish Linklater and Christina Ricci, the series also features the voices of Haley Joel Osment, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn and Diedrich Bader as Two-Face. The ten-episode series is produced by JJ Abrams, Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves under the banner of Warner Bros Animation, 6th & Idaho and Bad Robot Productions. The animated superhero series is directed by The Batman's creator, Matt Reeves.