Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT Release Date Locked: When And Where To Watch Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah And Sharvari's Film?

The much-awaited film Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharvari in the lead roles, is all set to make its digital debut on OTT in August 2026. After generating buzz with its theatrical release, the film is now ready to reach a wider audience through OTT. The film was theatrically released on June 12, 2026. It received mostly positive reviews from critics and emerged as a sleeper hit. It is the eighth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set to be released on Netflix starting from July 7, 2026. The film is based on themes of love, longing, memory, and the enduring human impact of the 1947 Partition of India.

What is Main Vaapas Aaunga about?

Main Vaapas Aaunga depicts an elderly man suffering from memory loss who yearns to return to his childhood home in Pakistan. His grandson helps him uncover a poignant love story from the 1947 Partition that the elderly man had left behind.

Cast and characters

The film features Diljit Dosanjh as Nirvair Grewal, Naseeruddin Shah as Ishar Singh Grewal, Sharvari as Jiya/Afsana, Banita Sandhu as Kaveri, Kumud Mishra as the BSF Chief, Rajat Kapoor as Iqbal Grewal, Danish Pandor as Afzal, Dolly Ahluwalia as Keenu's grandmother, Manish Chaudhary as Muzaffar Ahmedzai, Anjana Sukhani as Anjana Grewal, and Mashhoor Amrohi as Sarfaraz Rahman, among others.