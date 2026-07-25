Campus Beats: The Game Of Love On OTT- Where To Watch Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha's Web Series

Campus Beats: The Game Of Love |

Campus Beats: The Game of Love is a romantic drama series. This new season marks the return of Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha. The series explores the themes of ambition, rivalry, and the power of dance while showcasing the dynamics of campus life. Campus Beats: Season 5 was released on April 10, 2025, and Season 6, a 15-episode season, was released on April 29, 2026. If you're curious about when and where to stream the series, check out the details below.

Streaming details

The new season is now streaming on Amazon MX Player. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Naina ke paas wapas aa gayi hai 2 choices, kisse chunegi Naina, Ishaan ya Sumer 👀 #CampusBeatsTheGameOfLove now streaming, for free, on Prime Video. New episodes | Every Friday."

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Storyline

The plot of the series centres around Netra, who joins the academy through a welfare program after her father dies mysteriously and decides to investigate the mystery behind her father's death. However, her journey takes unexpected turns as she uncovers her love for dancing and deals with the social and economic gap in the academy, which is dominated by two rival groups: the welfare students (BGs) and the elite students (OGs).

Cast and crew

The show stars a stellar cast including Shantanu Maheshwari as Ishaan Malhotra, Shruti Sinha as Netra Kumari, Sahaj Singh Chahal as Neil Oberoi, Manish Poonam, Manasvi Vashist, Paras Kalnawat as Sumer, Dipankana Das, Tanvi Gadkari as Rihanna Oberoi, Dhanshree Yadav as Sam, Tanya Bhushan as Sulekha, Teriya Magar as Kiran, Gulshan Nain as Ravjeet, among others. The series is helmed by director Aniruddha Rajderkar and produced by Palki Malhotra and Deepak Dhar under Banijay Asia.