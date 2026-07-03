The Devil Wears Prada 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep And Emily Blunt's Film In India?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 OTT Release Date |

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be released on Disney+ and Hulu. Meanwhile, in India, it will release on JioHotstar, starting from July 29, 2026. The film is based on themes of the collision of print media with the digital age, corporate takeovers, and technological shifts. The film centres on the struggle to maintain legacy arts and integrity amidst budget cuts and AI, and the evolution of fashion.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be released on Disney+ and Hulu. Meanwhile, in India, it will release on JioHotstar, starting from July 29, 2026.

Film themes and focus

The film is based on themes of the collision of print media with the digital age, corporate takeovers, and technological shifts. The film centres on the struggle to maintain legacy arts and integrity amidst budget cuts and AI, and the evolution of fashion.

What is The Devil Wears Prada all about?

The film is set two decades after the original, the The Devil Wears Prada follows a young and mature women named Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, she returns to a Runway magazine as a new feature editor. What happens when she faces challenge and decides to navigate a volatile, corporate-owned media landscape to help her former formidable boss, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, survive massive industry shifts and save her print empire.

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The original The Devil Wears Prada, released in 2006, became a global hit and earned Meryl Streep an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. The film, based on Lauren Weisberger's bestselling novel, remains one of Hollywood's most beloved fashion dramas.

Cast and characters: Who plays what?

The film features Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Justin Theroux as Benji Barnes, Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, Kenneth Branagh as Stuart Simmons, Justin Theroux as Benji Barnes, B. J. Novak as Jay Ravitz, Simone Ashley as Amari Mari, Tracie Thoms as Lily, and Patrick Brammall as Peter, among others.

Devil Wears Prada 2 FAQs:

When and where to watch Devil Wears Prada 2 in India?

The film is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from July 29, 2026.

Is Devil Wears Prada 2 continuation of the original film?

Yes, Devil Wears Prada 2 is the continuation of the original story that follows, a journalist and Miranda's former second assistant who becomes the new Runway features editor.

Who has directed Devil Wears Prada 2?

David Frankel has directed Devil Wears Prada 2.