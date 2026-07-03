The Death Of Robin Hood Review: Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer & Bill Skarsgård’s Film Trades Legend For Reckoning |

Title: The Death of Robin Hood

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgard, Murray Bartlett, Noah Jupe, Faith Delaney

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Legends usually grow grander with age. Michael Sarnoski chooses the opposite route, stripping Robin Hood of every comforting embellishment until only a weary, guilt-ridden man remains. The Death of Robin Hood refuses to celebrate folklore as swashbuckling entertainment, preferring instead to examine what survives after violence has outlived its purpose. It is a bold creative gamble that often rewards patience, although not always momentum.

This Robin is no merry outlaw but an ageing fugitive haunted less by enemies than by memory. As he seeks refuge after a brutal encounter, the narrative gradually transforms from medieval adventure into a meditation on remorse, forgiveness and the impossible arithmetic of redemption. Sarnoski is clearly more interested in dismantling myth than preserving it, asking whether celebrated heroes are merely history's most successful storytellers.

The film's greatest strength lies in its refusal to offer convenient emotional victories. Every gesture carries the burden of past choices, lending unusual gravity to familiar material. At times, however, the introspection becomes so relentless that the story threatens to disappear beneath its own solemnity. Supporting characters often function as mirrors reflecting Robin's conscience instead of fully realised individuals, leaving emotional possibilities frustratingly unexplored. Even so, the film possesses enough thematic conviction to remain compelling.

Actors' Performance

Hugh Jackman delivers one of his most restrained performances in years, replacing charisma with quiet exhaustion. His Robin carries physical strength like an old injury, suggesting a man who has survived long enough to question whether survival itself was worthwhile. Jodie Comer lends Sister Brigid remarkable warmth without resorting to sentimentality, while Bill Skarsgård makes a memorable impression despite limited screen time. Faith Delaney and Noah Jupe contribute understated performances that deepen the film's emotional undercurrents, even if their characters deserve richer development.

Music and Aesthetics

The visual design is consistently arresting. Northern Ireland's rugged landscapes become an extension of Robin's battered psyche, while shifting compositions, subdued colours and carefully judged framing create an atmosphere that borders on elegiac. The score favours mournful folk textures over triumphant fanfare, ensuring that even moments of violence feel mourned rather than celebrated. Brutal action arrives suddenly, reminding viewers that legends are often built upon very real bloodshed.

FPJ Verdict

Overall the film may not leave audiences humming heroic ballads, though it certainly leaves them questioning who deserved to sing them in the first place.