The Cut OTT Release: Everything You Need To Know About Orlando Bloom's Film

The Cut is a psychological thriller film which is directed by Sean Ellis and written by Justin Bull. The film premiered as a Special Presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival on 5 September 2024. It was released in theatres on September 5, 2025, and received a positive response from audiences and critics.

The Cut: OTT streaming details

The Cut is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from January 23, 2026. The film explores themes of survival, loss, faith, and the devastating legacy of the Armenian Genocide, following a man's arduous quest to find his lost daughters.

The Cut: Storyline

The film tells the story of an elderly, retired boxer who unexpectedly earns a chance at a championship but must endure a severe, intense weight-loss program, evolving into a psychological thriller that explores body horror, addiction, and obsession as he battles his own body and past traumas to reach the required weight for the match. It’s a gritty, intense tale of a man driven to his physical and mental extremes for a final shot at fame, delving into the grim aspects of extreme sports and self-sabotage, rather than a conventional underdog sports narrative.

Cast and characters

The film features Orlando Bloom as The Boxer, Caitríona Balfe as Caitlin Harney, Gary Beadle as Donny Hoff, John Turturro as Boz, Clare Dunne as Mother, Andonis Anthony as Paolo, Mohammed Mansaray as Lupe, Ed Kear as Manny, and Oliver Trevena as Jay, among others. It is produced by Mark Lane, Thomas Fanning, Bret Saxon, Adam Karasick, Orlando Bloom, James Harris, and Leonora Darby under the banner of Tea Shop Productions and Amazing Owl.