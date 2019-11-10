The cost of Shilpa Shetty's tote bag can get you a kidney!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has time and again made us jealous be it with her dance moves, perfect body or money. Recently the actress went out with an unbelievably expensive tote bag and we can't stop but wish to have it.
The grey Goyard tote bag was customised for the actress with her initials written on it and cost a whopping 1.28 lacs. Shilpa was seen flaunting the bag with a denim top to bottom outfit and orange glares which added a charm to her look.
Shilpa went hanging out for lunch with sister Shamita Shetty and son Viaan who posed for the paparazzi beside her.
On the work front Shilpa will soon make her comeback on the silver screen with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma which also features stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.
