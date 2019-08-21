Shilpa Shetty's Bollywood comeback film 'Nikamma' goes on floors

Director Sabbir Khan is returning to action with his next project Nikamma which will introduce the fresh pairing of Abhimanyu Dassani, son of actress Bhagyashree and singer and social media sensation, Shirley Setia. With this film, Shilpa Shetty will be making her comeback after 13 years.

Shilpa Shetty, on Tuesday, shared photos from the sets of the film as she is excited to be back. “Back on the sets… with #Nikamma in the role of Avni. Can’t tell you HOW much I missed this. We are going to have so much fun @abhimanyud, love you @sabbir24x7 even when you are trying to cover your stomach with the clap.Wah !! Really Clapworthy,” she captioned the photo which featured Abhimanyu and Sabbir.