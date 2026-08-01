'The Clip Has Been Edited Using AI': Jugni Singer Sonu Thukral Files Police Complaint Days After Jacqueline Fernandez's Nip Slip Video Went Viral

Jugni Singer Sonu Thukral Files Police Complaint | YouTube / Instagram

Last month, a clip from a music video titled Jugni, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, went viral for the wrong reason. The actress allegedly faced a wardrobe malfunction in the video, and even the makers later blurred the particular scene. However, on Friday, singer Sonu Thukral, who sang the song along with B Praak, filed a police complaint and called it an AI-generated video.

He posted a picture of himself with the complaint and a cop, and wrote, "I have filed a police complaint regarding my song 'Jugni'. The clip has also been edited using AI, and the AI-generated version of the clip is being circulated further. I will talk about it publicly soon (sic)."

Scene Restored

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, the makers had blurred the scene. However, they have unblurred it again.

Thukral, in his post, has written that he will speak publicly about it. So, let's wait for his statement. Meanwhile, neither the makers of the song nor Jacqueline or B Praak have given any statement about the whole controversy.

Jacqueline Fernandez Movies

Jacqueline was last seen on the big screen in Welcome To The Jungle, which did decent business at the box office. The film, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and others, collected Rs. 133.98 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 192.60 crore.

The actress currently has one film lined up. She will reportedly be seen in a supernatural thriller produced by Khyati Madaan's Not Out Entertainment. According to reports, the shooting of the film started in the middle of this year. However, the movie has not yet been officially announced.