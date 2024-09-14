 The Buckingham Murders Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor Records Her Lowest Opening In 20 Years
The Buckingham Murders registered a slow start and it earned only Rs 1.15 crore at the box office

Ria Sharma
Updated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
article-image

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest film The Buckingham Murders, which hit the big screens on September 13, began its box office journey on a dull note. Kareena has recorded her lowest opening in 20 years with this film. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film also stars Ranveer Brar, Keith Allen and Prabhleen Sandhu.

According to Sacnilk, The Buckingham Murders registered a slow start and it earned only Rs 1.15 crore at the box office on the first day of its release.

On Friday, the film reportedly saw the highest occupancy of 56 per cent in Chennai followed by 25.5 per cent in Bengaluru. While Mumbai saw 10.5 per cent occupancy, Delhi and Pune registered 10 per cent and 13.2 per cent occupancy, respectively.

article-image

The Buckingham Murders is expected to perform well in its first weekend.

Kareena's lowest box office opener in 20 years

The actress' 2003 film Khushi, which also starred Fardeen Khan and Amrish Puri, had earned Rs 74 lakh on the first day of its release.

Some of her highest grossing films are Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 3 Idiots, Good Newwz and Bodyguard.

About The Buckingham Murders

In the film, Kareena plays the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective who is assigned to solve the murder of a 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire named Ishmeet.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released by the makers, netizens drew comparisons between The Buckingham Murders and Kate Winslet's Mare Of Easttown.

Reacting to netizens, the director had stated, "Decide after you watch. Don’t jump to conclusions."

Kareena reacts to the comparisons

During the trailer launch event of the film, Kareena had also reacted to the comparisons. She said, "The script came to me a year before Mare of Easttown released. Actors should draw inspiration from different actors; it is kind of a motivation to make you want to do better. I am a huge Kate Winslet fan and I watch her work closely."

She added, "This is my interpretation of the character, but there is no harm in actors having an inspiration, as every actor sort of needs some kind of motivation and if it comes from another actor, so be it."

Besides playing the lead, Kareena has made her debut as a producer alongside Ektaa Kapoor with this project.

