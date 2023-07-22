The Broken News season 2: THIS Is How Akshay Oberoi Feels About Co-star Sonali Bendre

Akshay Oberoi, Sonali Bendre | Pics: Instagram

Akshay Oberoi is the latest addition to the cast of the newsroom drama series The Broken News season 2. The actor has always been a huge admirer of Sonali Bendre and he was thrilled to work in the same project as her. He reveals one of the reasons for him to say yes to the show was because he gets to work with her as he has grown up having had an immense crush on her and looks up to her as an actor.

Akshay shares, “The Broken News is one such project which I wanted to be part of because of Sonali Bendre. From growing up watching her onscreen to now sharing screen space with her, it’s been a huge honour for me. She is one of the very few real people you will find in the industry, so down to earth. From growing up seeing her movies to now working with her really is a dream to reality moment for me.”

On the work front, Akshay is also part of Fighter, where he plays the role of an air force pilot. The team recently released the first look of this highly anticipated movie. The film also sees Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. It is slated for release on January 25, 2024.

He is also part of Varchasva, a crime thriller. He will be seen playing the role of a labourer from Bihar who comes to Dhanbad to seek work. The project will also star Tridha Choudhury and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

