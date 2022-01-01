Shocking! What do Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Nana Patekar and Akshay Oberoi have in common?

Vidya Balan

Pic: Instagram/balanvidya

The "entertainment, entertainment, entertainment" beauty has indeed captivated us all by her acting prowess and stunning looks. The Sherni actress will ring in her 43rd birthday today.

Sonali Bendre

Pic: Instagram/iamsonalibendre

She came, she fought, she won and stole our hearts. Whether it was making us go weak in the knees in ads, winning the battle against cancer or dancing to chartbusters like Humma humma. Sonali will turn 47 today.

Nana Patekar

His dialogue from Welcome, "Control Uday, control!" is still etched in our hearts. Nana has excelled in all kinds of cinema and hence we certainly can't "control" our excitement as he celebrates his 71st birthday!

Akshay Oberoi

Pic: Instagram/akshay0beroi

The most sought after actor of the OTT world has women drooling over him for his dashing looks and good acting chops. The Illegal 2 star is currently in New York celebrating the new year and his 37th birthday with family.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 12:00 AM IST