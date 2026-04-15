The Boys Season 5 Episode 3 Ending Explained: Did Ryan Butcher Die In The End? Here's What Happens In The Final Scene

The Boys Season 5 Episode 3 Ending Explained |

The Boys Season 5 Episode 3 has been released on Amazon Prime Video, and it once again delivers high-stakes drama and shocking developments. One of the biggest questions emerging from the episode is whether Ryan Butcher could be considered Homelander’s “Kryptonite,” and whether he actually survives the brutal confrontation shown towards the end of the episode. The finale moments leave viewers stunned as Ryan is nearly pushed to the edge of death.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 3 Ending Explained

Did Ryan Butcher Die In The End?

In the closing stretch of Episode 3, Homelander launches a merciless attack on Ryan, striking him repeatedly and treating him like a punching bag. With several heavy blows landing on his face, Ryan quickly loses consciousness after just four to five hits, making the situation appear extremely dire and raising fears that he may have been killed. However, by the end of The Boys Season 5 Episode 3, it is confirmed that Ryan Butcher is not dead.

Why Didn’t Soldier Boy Die?

Episode 3 also sheds light on Soldier Boy’s unusual resilience, revealing that he is immune to the virus affecting other supes. The episode further explains that Soldier Boy is not created using standard Compound V, but is instead engineered using a more advanced variant known as V1, which makes him significantly more powerful and durable than most other characters.

This revelation strengthens his position as one of the most dangerous figures in the series and fuels growing speculation about a possible father-son confrontation between Soldier Boy and Homelander in upcoming episodes.

The Boys Season 5 New Episodes Release Schedule

The Boys Season 5 premiered on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. The platform released two episodes on launch day, giving fans an intense start to the season. After that, the series shifted to a weekly release format, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

The season finale, The Boys Season 5 Episode 8, is scheduled to release on May 20, 2026, concluding the season.

The Boys Season 5 New Episodes Release Time

New episodes of The Boys Season 5 are released every Wednesday at 12 am PT and 3 am ET on Amazon Prime Video. In India, the new episodes are available at 12:30 pm IST on the same day.