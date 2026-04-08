The Boys Season 5 Episode 2 Ending Explained: Is Soldier Boy Immortal? Here's What Happens in The Last Scene

The Boys Season 5 Episode 2 Ending Explained |

The first two episodes of The Boys Season 5 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2026, delivering a dramatic and emotional start. One of the biggest questions raised is whether Soldier Boy is truly dead. The Boys Season 5 Episode 2 ends with Homelander saying, "Why does everyone keep leaving me?"

The Boys Season 5 Episode 2 Ending Explained

Homelander’s Emotional Breakdown

In Episode 2, Homelander (played by Antony Starr) shows a rare moment of vulnerability. After seeing Soldier Boy’s body in a bag, he breaks down, hitting his head and saying, "I'm sorry" to the Soldier Boy's dead body.

Overwhelmed, he whispers “No, not me” and walks away, apologizing as he leaves, highlighting his growing instability and loneliness.

Is Soldier Boy Immortal?

Although Soldier Boy’s death appears to be confirmed, the episode ends with a twist. After Homelander leaves, Soldier Boy is seen getting back up.

This strongly suggests that he may not be dead, raising the possibility that he has some form of regeneration or enhanced durability.

The Virus Twist: Are Humans Safe?

Another key reveal involves the virus introduced earlier in the season. When The Boys test it on Rock Hard, they find that humans appear to be immune.

While testing, Sameer warned them that there is a “non-zero” chance that it could kill humans. During the test, Rock Hard begins to melt, showing how deadly the virus is to supes. Soldier Boy is also affected, suggesting even the strongest aren’t fully protected.

What About Kimiko and Frenchie?

The episode also raises concerns about the future of Kimiko and Frenchie. With the virus likely to spread and difficult to contain, their chances of a happy ending seem uncertain.

The Boys Season 5 New Episodes Release Schedule

The Boys Season 5 has eight episodes. After the April 8 premiere, two episodes will release weekly, with the finale expected on May 20, 2026.