The Bluff X (Twitter) Review: 'Killed It', 'Good Revenge Thriller'; Priyanka Chopra & Karl Urban Starrer Impresses Netizens

Hollywood action film The Bluff, which is produced by Russo brothers and directed by Frank E. Flowers, has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra, in the lead role, along with Karl Urban. Well, many people have already watched the film, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Never get bored of watching priyanka doing action n emo scenes . She is so natural. Karl n she had such hot chemestry btw. #TheBluff (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "I couldn’t wait until morning I just finished watching #thebluff movie ooh @priyankachopra you killed it : 10/10 #mustwatch #PriyankaChopra #amazon (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Got a chance to watch #TheBluff last night and I love a good revenge thriller with high stakes 🍿 Bloody Mary is a baaad woman (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

So, majorly, netizens are impressed with the film, and it looks like PeeCee's performance is grabbing everyone's attention.

The Bluff Review

The Bluff has received mixed to positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "The fight sequences, especially the ones with Priyanka, are like a tutorial on how to use everyday devices lying around the house to your own defence, whether it is a saucer pan or a broken bottle. But all that comes with her background in the movie, as she was a dreaded pirate known as Bloody Mary before she settled for the peaceful family life. Like I said in the beginning, there’s a new action hero in town, and her name is Priyanka Chopra."

Priyanka Chopra Upcoming Movies

After The Bluff, Priyanka will be seen in movies like Judgment Day and Varanasi. While the former is slated to release this year, the latter will hit the big screens in 2027.

Varanasi will mark PeeCee's comeback to Indian cinema after a gap of eight years. The movie, which is directed by SS Rajamouli, also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role.